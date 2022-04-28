Upper West Side high-rise fire critically injures one

A fire at a Manhattan high-rise overlooking Central Park left one person critically injured Wednesday night, officials said.

Flames broke out on the 10th floor of The Olmstead, a 19-story condominium building located at 382 Central Park West, the FDNY said.

Twenty units with 78 firefighters responded to the Upper West Side blaze at 9:20 p.m., officials said.

One civilian was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in critical condition, according to the department.

The fire was under control within an hour and its cause was under investigation, authorities said.

