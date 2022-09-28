Upper West Side apartment dwellers tormented by endless McDonald’s smell

These Upper West Siders definitely aren’t lovin’ it.

Residents of a West 95th Street building say they are being forced to live with the smell of McDonald’s fries, Big Macs and grease choking their homes, after a rooftop exhaust fan from the fast food chain was turned away from a swanky new high-rise and directed at them.

“Sometimes it gets stronger and you can smell hamburgers. It’s just disgusting,” said resident José Londondo of the building at 255 West 95th Street, which is near Broadway.

First-floor resident Stephen Stanczyk, 61, told The Post that before the new luxury building went up, the fumes from the McDonald’s next door were dumped out to Broadway. But now the vent is turned to face the aggrieved neighbors’ building.

“So we’ve got French fries at three in the morning. It’s actually more like rancid hamburgers, that’s what it smells like,” Stanczyk said.

The smelly situation, which was first reported by the West Side Rag, has been especially unsavory for Londondo, a vegetarian whose window overlooks the vent.

Neighbors are fed up with their apartments smelling like Mickey D’s throughout the day. Gregory P. Mango for NY Post

The 57-year-old invited The Post into his home to take in an overwhelming French fry smell that wafted through his apartment as he opened the window.

“The windows and doors are closed because of that,” the 20-year resident said, referring to the smell.

“It’s frustrating. It’s very frustrating because I have to keep the windows closed,” the landscape designer added.

“It’s a good thing we are not thinking about selling it anytime soon.”

The McDonald’s vent faces the neighbors’ homes, causing a foul smell. Gregory P. Mango for NY Post

One third-floor resident who didn’t want to give his name called the new high rise construction on the street a “nightmare” and said “everyone” in the building is complaining about the unwanted smell of Micky D’s.

“It’s not too bad in my apartment but everybody else has complained about it.”

The daily stench has mobilized residents of the six-story building to get NYC Councilwoman Gale Brewer involved.

Brewer, who represents the area, sent a letter to the person she believes is the store owner in August to complain about the situation on behalf of the residents.

“They state that your manger and staff at the McDonald’s … have always been friendly and responsive, and I can attest to that,” she wrote. “However, it is my understanding that on April 4th an exhaust fan was rerouted and it then spewed fumes into the windows of people who live at 255 West 95th Street.”

Councilwoman Gale Brewer is now advocating on the residents’s behalf to find a solution to the smell.

The McDonald’s manager claims there is nothing they can do now.

The Upper West side residents can smell all sorts of McDonald’s menu items from their units.



A spokesperson for Brewer said the city’s Department of Health and Department of Environmental Protection told the councilwoman’s office the McDonald’s was in code-compliance.

The manager of the McDonald’s, Maria, told The Post, it wasn’t the chain store’s fault. She said when the new building began construction, the fans were installed.

“I’m sure nobody wants a smell like that in their building all day but there’s nothing we can do,” said Maria, who did not want to give her last name.

“The vents come from the kitchen. So everything fried goes up. It’s the fryers. It comes from the fryers – the chicken, the fish, the chicken McNuggets, the fries,” Maria added, admitting she would not want to live with the smell daily.

McDonald’s corporate office did not respond to a request for comment.