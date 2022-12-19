Upcoming MTA service changes will mean longer subway waits on these lines

Commuters could soon be stuck waiting longer for subway trains under new service changes proposed for next summer, transit officials said Monday.

Service on Mondays and Fridays would be cut back on seven subway lines — the 1, 6, 7, L, E, F and Q lines, officials — adding up to 30 seconds of extra wait-time.

“Subway ridership overall has been consistently lower on Mondays and Fridays than midweek days, reflecting the growing trend of hyper work,” New York City Transit President Rich Davey told MTA board members during their monthly Transit Committee meeting.

“Our suggested changes will add wait times from three to 30 seconds … for specific time periods affected by the change.”

Weekday subway ridership has barely recovered to 60% pre-pandemic levels, according to MTA figures — with Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday showing higher ridership compared to the first and last days of the work week.

Ridership on Saturdays and Sundays is lower overall, but closer to 2019 levels than ridership on any weekday. Getty Images

Weekends are a different story — ridership on Saturdays and Sundays is lower overall, but closer to 2019 levels than ridership on any weekday, according to MTA figures.

To address the relatively higher demand, officials plan to increase weekend service on the G, J and M lines, Davey said. The changes would go into effect in June.

“The facts are — people are coming back on the weekends, people are staying home in some respects on Mondays and Fridays,” Davey said. “That’s what this very small proposal reflects.”

Overall the MTA will save $1.5 million from the “adjustments,” Davey said.

The service changes amount to a service cut, transit workers charged. AP

Union leaders said the changes would leaving working New Yorkers in the lurch — and questioned the logic of providing less service when the MTA is trying to attract riders.

“You may call it a service adjustment, but if you know extended headways for people to have to wait longer on platforms, that’s a service cut,” TWU Local 100 Vice President Canella Gomez testified before Monday’s meeting.

“I can’t even comprehend or understand where this idea even arose from. How does longer waits on the platforms and longer running times not equal service cuts?”

The MTA faces massive multi-billion deficits due to low ridership. Corbis via Getty Images

The MTA faces massive multi-billion dollar deficits due to low ridership, and transit leaders have warned drastic service cuts or fare hikes could drive those numbers even lower.

“This is a service cut for everyone who rides the subway on Mondays and Fridays. There will be fewer trains making fewer trips. Riders will wait longer on platforms. It will take longer for them to reach their destinations,” said TWU Local 100 President Richard Davis.

“We know that ridership is down in part because suburban commuters with offices in midtown and lower Manhattan are choosing to stay at home some days of the week. Under this plan, the people who clean those offices will get shafted with service cuts.”