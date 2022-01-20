Unvaccinated Vickie Paladino gets testing waiver to re-enter City Council chamber

Councilwoman Vickie Paladino was allowed to cast votes in person at City Hall for the first time on Thursday after receiving a waiver from the city’s vaccination mandate.

Council officials confirmed that Paladino (R-Queens) — who has refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19 — would be allowed back in the body’s chambers after receiving the opt-out from the Council’s legal staff and a negative coronavirus test.

The moves after the freshman lawmaker was fiercely criticized by Jewish groups for comparing New York’s vaccination mandates and passport policies to Nazi Germany, before eventually apologizing for the remarks.

“Councilmember Paladino does have a waiver and she has been tested, so she is allowed on the grounds,” newly minted Council Speaker Adrienne Adams told reporters.

Paladino declined to answer questions about how she qualified for the waiver and how often she is required to be tested. Previously, she participated remotely in proceedings via a video linkup.

The head of the chamber’s Republican caucus, Minority Leader Joe Borelli, said Paladino received the opt-out from the Council’s legal staff, but also declined to offer further details.

The Speaker’s Office could not immediately provide specifics — including how often Paladino must be tested to gain entry.

Adams has continued policies implemented by her predecessor, Corey Johnson, who required that lawmakers and staffed be vaccinated and wear masks during in-person meetings at City Hall.

Councilwoman Paladino previously compared the NYC’s vaccine policies to those of Nazi Germany. Gregory P. Mango

Reems of data collected by the city Department of Health show the vaccines are effective at slowing the spread of COVID and vastly reduce the chance of hospitalization or death.

The maneuverings came a week after Paladino ignited a firestorm by comparing the Council’s vaccine policies — which mirror requirements imposed by City Hall on its workforce and private employers — to Adolph Hitler’s reign of terror.

“I don’t need to show you my papers. This is not Nazi Germany,” the lawmaker told NY1 in a televised interview last week.

She later apologized for the remarks.