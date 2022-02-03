Unvaccinated NYC teachers whose exemption bids were denied to be fired next week

Unvaccinated city teachers who had their religious exemption bids denied by the Department of Education received their final notices of termination this week.

City educators unwilling to get the jab applied for both medical and religious accommodations.

The DOE did not immediately say how many exemptions were applied for or granted Thursday, but the number is estimated to be in the thousands.

The city mandated vaccines for all DOE workers, arguing that the measure would help to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Teachers who did not comply and had their exemption bids rejected will be out of a job next Friday.

“Since you have not complied with the order and have not chosen to extend your leave without pay, despite notice and opportunity to do so, your employment with the New York City Department of Education is terminated, effective February 11, 2022,” read a DOE email sent this week.

The agency also reminded unvaccinated teachers that they would also lose their health insurance and reminded them to turn in their ID cards and all other agency materials.

“Thank you for your service to the New York City Department of Education,” the note concludes.

Impacted teachers have objected to the religious exemption rejections, arguing that they are unconstitutional.

Mayor Eric Adams has backed the vaccine mandate for city workers and signaled his support for a similar requirement for city public school students.

Hizzoner said widespread vaccine adoption curbs larger outbreaks and hastens the city’s halting recovery from the pandemic.