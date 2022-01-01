Unresponsive man pulled from NYC ocean during ‘polar plunge’

This year’s annual “polar plunge” at Coney Island lost some of its levity, when a man had to be dragged out of the icy waters.
The man entered the water, apparently alone, but collapsed after a few minutes in the Atlantic, authorities said.
Lifeguards pulled the man out and began CPR, before EMTs arrived.
The man remained unresponsive despite mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and chest compressions.
FDNY said a cardiac arrest was reported at 11:30 a.m. at Stillwell Ave. and Surf Ave.
The patient was taken to Coney Island Hospital. No further information was available.
The annual plunge — put on by the Coney Island Polar Bear Club, which advertises itself as “the oldest winter bathing organization in the United States” — is a free charity event. Participants are required to sign waivers.