A body was discovered inside a burning car in the Bronx early Monday, police said.

Police responded to a report of a double-parked car on fire at Intervale Avenue and Kelly Street in the Woodstock neighborhood around 5:30 a.m., authorities said.

Once the FDNY extinguished the blaze, an unidentified person was discovered inside, cops said.

The vehicle did not appear to have been involved in a collision. G.N.Miller/NYPost

A body was discovered inside a burning car in the Bronx. G.N.Miller/NYPost

The vehicle did not appear to have been involved in a collision, police said.

It was not immediately clear how the person died, or how the fire started.