UN worker diagnosed with cancer after living near Roosevelt Island transformer: suit

A United Nations worker claims he came down with cancer after living next to a radiation-spewing electrical transformer outside his Roosevelt Island apartment, according to a lawsuit.

Dragan Micic, 48, and wife Lidija Bubanja are suing Rivercross Terrace and others for negligence, claiming no one told them when they bought their home at 531 Main St. that the transformer was on the other side of their bedroom wall.

“For the next 17 months, [the couple] slept less than one foot away from the transformer and their upper bodies, more specifically their heads and necks were exposed for six to 10 hours a day to levels of radiation that exceeded recommended standards,” according to the Manhattan Supreme Court litigation.

Micic, who works for the UN Office for Project Services, says he developed Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma and tumors in his nasal passage and ocular region, the growth of which was accelerated because of his “constant daily exposure” to the transformer, he said in legal papers.

The couple, who is seeking unspecified damages, were forced to sell the apartment at a loss and now live in Westchester.

A manager for the co-op declined comment.