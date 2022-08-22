UN diplomat dodges NYC rape rap thanks to diplomatic immunity: cops

A United Nations diplomat from Africa was accused of rape in Upper Manhattan over the weekend — but NYPD cops released him because he has diplomatic immunity, authorities say.

Charles Dickens Imene Oliha, 46 — a career diplomat for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in South Sudan — was arrested in Sunday’s alleged broad-daylight sex assault on a woman inside her apartment, according to a police report obtained by The Post on Monday.

Oliha was taken into custody on suspicion of rape and brought in for questioning, cops said. But once he informed detectives from the NYPD’s Special Victims Unit that he was a diplomat, investigators confirmed he had immunity and swiftly released him without formally charging him, police said.

Oliha of Fort George was arrested nearly 12 hours after the alleged assault but was cut loose a short time later, police said. Facebook / Charles Dickens

The victim told cops she went to walk a neighbor’s dog around noon when a man approached her in the lobby of her apartment building, according to the police report.

The man said he was going to follow the woman upstairs, to which she replied, “No, you’re not,” authorities said.

But as the woman opened the door to her apartment, the suspect followed her inside, she told cops, officials said.

Oliha informed detectives from the NYPD’s Special Victims Unit that he was a diplomat, police said. Facebook / Charles Dickens

The woman reported that the intruder pinned her against a wall and raped her using a condom before raping her again on the couch without a condom, police said.

The victim said she was in shock after the attack and went to sleep — but called 911 after a friend convinced her to make a report, cops said.

She was taken to Columbia University Medical Center for medical attention.

Charles Dickens Imene Oliha, 46, is a career diplomat for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in South Sudan. AFP via Getty Images

Oliha of Fort George was arrested nearly 12 hours after the alleged attack as a suspect but was cut loose a short time later, police said.

The alleged attack occurred within the confines of the 34th Precinct, which covers Washington Heights and Inwood, though an exact location was not immediately known.

“It’s incredibly disturbing that someone who is accused of rape cannot be held accountable no matter what the facts,” Jane Manning, director of the Women’s Equal Justice project and a former sex-crimes prosecutor, told The Post.

“I hope that the NYPD detectives will still do a full and thorough investigation to establish what the evidence shows.”

Oliha was not immediately able to be reached for comment.

The deputy permanent representative for the embassy of South Sudan, Cecilia Adeng, told The Post on Monday, “We aren’t aware of this.

“I tried calling him just now before I called you, but he didn’t answer,” she said of Oliha.

She said her boss is currently away from the office and that the embassy would have more comment when he returns.

“He’s going to be coming in. So I will have a conversation with him and then get back to you,” she said of the higher-up.

“And of course this is not something that’s tolerable at all,” she added of the allegations. “So we’ll be reporting to our headquarters and seeing what’s going on.”

In another case of diplomatic immunity, Martiniano Sosa — the husband of an Argentine diplomat — was allowed to walk free after allegedly beating a United Nations worker to a pulp, police sources said.

Sosa allegedly doused Mutaz Hyssat with a drink and slugged him in the face during a 2018 boozy party at the Cuban Embassy in Midtown.

Sosa was covered under the diplomatic immunity of his wife, Argentine envoy Natalia Babio, and did not face criminal charges, sources said.

The incident came a week after another case in which a suspect was freed thanks to his wife’s credentials.

In that case, exclusively reported by The Post, a British diplomat phoned the NYPD on Dec. 8 begging for help because her husband was allegedly beating her. Cops were forced to let the alleged attacker, Youssef Amrouche, go because he was protected by his wife’s diplomatic immunity. He then had his diplomatic protection rescinded by his country in a rare move and was arrested over the incident.

In 2017, Sehon Marshall, 43, who serves as a counselor for the Permanent Mission of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, allegedly punched his wife, Sandra Marshall, 36, in the face after a verbal fight broke out at their Canarsie home.

But officers couldn’t bust Marshall because of his immunity.