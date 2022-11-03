Ulster County, NY hands out viral ‘I voted’ stickers

Hopefully it doesn’t scare them away from the polls forever.

The Ulster County Board of Election has started giving out a creepy “I Voted” sticker this election season — after the strange design made by a teenager was the winner of an online contest that went viral and drew votes from across the internet.

The crude drawing of the spider-like psychedelic critter was not as normal-looking or voting-related as other entries, but county officials still stood by the online election results, produced the stickers and have been handing them out during early voting, according to Spectrum News.

“They were all in the back of my car, and I said to the printer, I said ‘you have no idea how many people want this,’” Ulster County Democratic Commissioner Ashley Dittus told the outlet.

“It was the first submission we got, so as soon as I got the email, I opened it, I saw it, I printed it out and walked it around to every desk and showed everyone that works here.”

The contest, in which 13- to 18-year-olds to submitted various ideas for the stickers, was won by 14-year-old Hudson Rowan.

His bizarre spider design garnered a whopping 228.2k votes, or 93% of the voter share, a percentage most politicians would die for.

Now, the county expects to hand out around 90,000 stickers, according to Spectrum News.

Dittus said she has to emphasize to election inspectors that voters can only get one sticker because they are going to be so popular.

The sticker was designed by a 14-year-old. Spectrum News 1

“We have to make sure we control the sticker distribution so that we don’t run out and that everybody will have their chance to have it,” the pol said.

“They’re apparently a lot more important than I ever knew, because people get very upset if you run out or don’t have any,” local poll worker Rebecka Semmelhack told Spectrum said.

Hudson, the 14-year old who designed the winning sticker, had said he was going for “something different” with his submission.