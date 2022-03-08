Uber Eats driver still sought in Brooklyn dog heist -- despite pup's return

An Uber Eats driver is being sought by police for allegedly walking off with a Brooklyn woman’s pet pooch — only to return the pup Tuesday after a bizarre three-day saga.

Cops are now looking to collar the driver after he allegedly paid someone else to return Ella, a cuddly 6-month-old Cocker Spaniel Poodle mix.

The drama began when dog owner Melanie Polanco, 22, first realized Ella was missing around 5:40 p.m. Saturday after getting an Uber Eats pizza delivery — and saw the culprit on surveillance footage making off with her dog.

“I was devastated,” she said. “My heart dropped. My stomach was turning.”

She said Ella likely slipped out of the Flatbush apartment when she briefly left the door ajar.

Her plight was reported by WPIX-TV on Monday, including the footage of the theft that shows a man walking out of the building with Ella and into a waiting vehicle.

Meet Ella, a six-month-old Cocker Spaniel and Poodle mix, whose’s worth $5,000. Gregory P. Mango

The owner of the pup, Melanie Polanco noticed her Uber Eats driver took off with Ella on the surveillance footage. Gregory P. Mango

Then on Tuesday morning, a devastated Polanco said she got an unexpected call from the driver, who she said has only been identified as Michael.

“He was like, ‘I saw myself on TV this morning,’” Polanco told The Post about the call. “‘I didn’t steal your dog. I thought she was lost. I gave it to a neighbor.’ I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?

“We saw you take Ella into your car and drive off,” she said. “He was like, ‘Oh, yeah. But, no. It’s not me.’ I was like, ‘Just give me back Ella. That’s all I’m worried about.’”

Surveillance footage shows the suspect getting into the elevator with Ella. Gregory P. Mango

Cops looking to collar the driver after he allegedly paid someone to return Ella.

Gregory P. Mango

Footage shows the driver walking to his car with Ella. Gregory P. Mango

Around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday a man showed up with Ella and was quickly nabbed by waiting cops — but said he was just paid to drop off the hot dog.

“I was happy,” Polanco said. “I got my baby back. I’m happy, the family’s happy, we all got our family member back. You know, she’s our baby. She’s the youngest one, six months.”

Police said they’re now looking for the driver and will be putting out a wanted poster.

A spokeswoman for Uber said in an email Tuesday that the driver has been grounded while they investigated the alleged heist.

The dognapper, Michael claims he didn’t steal the dog, he thought Ella was lost. Gregory P. Mango

“What the customer reported is deeply upsetting and unacceptable,” the email said. “We’re continuing to look into this and have removed this driver’s access to the platform. We stand ready to assist law enforcement in their investigation.”

But, the email added, “We’re making every attempt to get in touch with the driver and have removed the driver’s access to the app while the investigation is underway.”

Polanco said she just wants the alleged dognapper busted.

“I mean, she’s worth $5,000-plus,” she said. “So it is grand larceny, stolen item.”