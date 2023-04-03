Two workers die in construction accident at JFK airport

Two workers died in a construction accident at a power plant at John F. Kennedy International Airport, officials said.

The workers fell into a 30-foot trench and became trapped just before 11:10 a.m. at Building 49 on the airport grounds, according to the FDNY and sources.

Firefighters and Port Authority officials rushed to the airport and pulled the trapped victims from the rubble. The workers were declared dead at the scene, a fire spokesperson said.

It was unclear what the workers were doing at the time of the fall. Their identities were not immediately released on Monday.

The JFK power plant is a gas-fired cogeneration facility located airport in Jamaica, Queens.

The energy generated by the power plant is sold to the Port Authority, and incremental electrical power is sold to the New York System Operator, according to Calpine the plant’s owner.

Calpine owns and operates four other power plants on Long Island.





First responders at the scene of where two workers died in a construction accident at a JFK Airport power plant on April 3, 2023. FOX 5 New York





Emergency crews were able to remove the victims, but both were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

FOX 5 New York

A spokeswoman for the Port Authority, which oversees the airport, confirmed the fatal incident.

“A stop order for all construction at JFK has been issued,” the spokeswoman said. “The Port Authority is conducting a thorough investigation and will be cooperating with all other investigative agencies.”