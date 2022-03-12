Two women stabbed at MoMA

A man believed to be a disgruntled former employee stabbed two women who work at the Museum of Modern Art in Midtown Saturday afternoon.

The attack, which unfolded shortly after 4 p.m., sent patrons running for the exits.

Both women were taken to Bellevue Hospital, and their injuries were not life-threatening, sources said.

“I’m going to get hazard pay!” joked a blood-covered woman, as she was led into an ambulance.

One of the victims is seen on a stretcher after the stabbing at MoMa on March 12, 2022. William Miller

The other victim is loaded into an ambulance after the stabbings. William Miller

The suspect, who is known to police, was believed to be hiding in the museum, senior law enforcement sources said.

The building was evacuated and police are searching for the man, who is believed to be a disgruntled former employee who had been barred from the building.

NYPD officers at the scene of the stabbing. William Miller

A security guard closes a glass door at an entrance to the Museum of Modern Art. Peter Gerber

Dozens of people who had been in the museum when the stabbing took place posted on social media that they were ushered out of the building by security, with no explanation. Some of the posts said police arrived at the scene and ran straight to the coatroom.

Tourist Wendy Keffer, from Austin, Texas was entering the museum with her husband and kids when the mayhem began.

“As we were about to walk inside, we saw hundreds of people running out all at once,” she said We heard people saying ‘shooter, shooter, shooter.’”

Unfounded reports that there was a shooting frightened her son, Lane, 12.

The suspect, who was first believed to be hiding somewhere in MoMA.

NYPD officers investigate the scene of the stabbing inside the Museum of Modern Art. Peter Gerber

“Everyone was yelling ‘shooter, shooter shooter’ so I just covered my head,” the shaken boy said. “It was the scariest moment of my life. I had just gotten into art and I wanted to see the Starry Night, that’s why I came down here.”

“I’m still not over it,” Lane added.

The suspect, a white man, was wearing a dark jacket, blue face mask and sunglasses, police said.

The museum could not be immediately reached for comment.

Footage captures many frantic visitors leaving the Museum of Modern Art. Citizens App Patrons quickly ran outside the Museum of Modern Art while the suspect hid inside the museum. Citizens App

Additional reporting by Bill Miller