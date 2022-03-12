Two women stabbed at MoMA

A man believed to be a disgruntled former employee stabbed two women who work at the Museum of Modern Art in Midtown Saturday afternoon.
The attack, which unfolded shortly after 4 p.m., sent patrons running for the exits.
Both women were taken to Bellevue Hospital, and their injuries were not life-threatening, sources said.
“I’m going to get hazard pay!” joked a blood-covered woman, as she was led into an ambulance.
The suspect, who is known to police, was believed to be hiding in the museum, senior law enforcement sources said.
The building was evacuated and police are searching for the man, who is believed to be a disgruntled former employee who had been barred from the building.
Dozens of people who had been in the museum when the stabbing took place posted on social media that they were ushered out of the building by security, with no explanation. Some of the posts said police arrived at the scene and ran straight to the coatroom.
Tourist Wendy Keffer, from Austin, Texas was entering the museum with her husband and kids when the mayhem began.
“As we were about to walk inside, we saw hundreds of people running out all at once,” she said We heard people saying ‘shooter, shooter, shooter.’”
Unfounded reports that there was a shooting frightened her son, Lane, 12.
“Everyone was yelling ‘shooter, shooter shooter’ so I just covered my head,” the shaken boy said. “It was the scariest moment of my life. I had just gotten into art and I wanted to see the Starry Night, that’s why I came down here.”
“I’m still not over it,” Lane added.
The suspect, a white man, was wearing a dark jacket, blue face mask and sunglasses, police said.
The museum could not be immediately reached for comment.
Additional reporting by Bill Miller