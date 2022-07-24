Two women groped by perverts in NYC subway system: cops

Two women – one 20 and the other 61 – were sexually assaulted by perverts in the New York City subway system over the weekend, cops said Sunday.

The older woman was groped in a caught-on-camera attack in Manhattan, while the younger victim was assaulted in Brooklyn by a creep in a Nets cap who put his hand over her mouth to muffle her screams, the NYPD said.

Police released video of the attack on the 61-year-old woman, showing a man lunging from a bench at the Brooklyn Bridge/City Hall subway station in Manhattan and grabbing her breasts around 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

The woman was walking on the southbound 4/5/6 platform when she the perp grabbed her. She rushed out of the station in fear, cops said.

The attacker was described as a man in his 40s with a large build, brown eyes and black hair, cops said. He was last seen wearing black jacket with white piping, a maroon t-shirt, black pants and black sneakers.

In the other disturbing incident, the 20-year-old woman was walking on the stairs inside the Carroll Street subway station at the corner of Smith Street and President Street in Brooklyn when a man she didn’t know approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks and privates, cops said.

“The individual forcefully put his hand over the victim’s mouth to prevent her from screaming,” the NYPD said. “A struggle ensued, the victim was able to yell for help.”

The pervert let the victim go before he fled back into the station, cops said.

The victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention.

The attacker was described as a male, approximately 25-years-old with a thin build, brown eyes, a dark complexion, mustache and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with an American flag graphic on the front, a Brooklyn Nets baseball cap, a hooded jacket, blue ripped jeans and white sneakers.

Cops released a surveillance photo and video of the attacker.

Anyone with information in regard to either incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.