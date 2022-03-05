Two victims identified in fatal NYC highway crash

A driver allegedly lost control of his vehicle on the FDR Drive in Manhattan and collided with a concrete barrier, injuring himself and killing his two female passengers, police said.

Cops said they found two women — Kesha Montez, 35, of Yonkers and Mahogany Robinson, 29, of Columbus, Ohio — dead in the back of the man’s white 2006 Infiniti M35, which was “engulfed in flames” when first responders arrived on the scene.

The unnamed 33-year-old driver is in “serious but stabled condition,” at Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he was also in police custody, NYPD said.

The 33-year-old driver survived the deadly car crash and is in “stable condition,” according to the NYPD. Seth Gottfried

The driver’s vehicle was “engulfed in flames,” according to police. Seth Gottfried

The driver allegedly lost control of his 2006 Infiniti M35 and crashed into a concrete barrier. Seth Gottfried

Charges are pending while the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad investigates the crash.