Two teens shot on Upper East Side in possible retaliation

Two people — including a 16-year-old boy — were struck by bullets in East Harlem Tuesday afternoon in what police said was a burst of gang-related gun violence tied to the earlier shooting of a student on the West Side.

The teen and four other students at Harlem Renaissance High School were going out for lunch at around 1 p.m. when three men came up to them and a fight broke out between the two groups at East 129th Street and Madison Avenue, police officials said.

Bullets flew during the brawl — striking the teen in the leg. A 27-year-old man — an innocent bystander — was also shot in the leg and rushed to Harlem Hospital, according to cops.

Police sources said the violence could be a retaliatory strike stemming from an earlier shooting that locked down two Big Apple high schools on the Upper West Side just three hours earlier.

A 17-year-old high schooler was shot at least three times during a fight with other teenagers at Amsterdam Avenue and West 68th Street at around 9:50 a.m. — with the alleged 19-year-old shooter later busted.





Police said a Tuesday afternoon shooting on the Upper East Side may be linked to an earlier shooting that locked down two high schools on the Upper West Side. Robert Miller

That shooting forced two nearby schools — The Maxine Greene High School for Imaginative Inquiry, which the victim attends, and LaGuardia High School of Music — to go into lockdown.

The wounded teen was rushed to the hospital and was in stable condition after undergoing surgery, according to police.

Police said the two incidents — and a third shooting at East 105th Street and Park Avenue at around 3 p.m. — are all believed to be connected.

“We’re proceeding as if this is all connected,” NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said at a news conference on the Upper East Side.