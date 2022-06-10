Two teens drown swimming in Jamaica Bay, NY, cops say

Two teenagers drowned Friday while swimming with friends in Jamaica Bay, cops said.

The youngsters, both 13 years old, were in the water near the Joseph P. Addabbo Memorial Bridge around 11:45 a.m. when they went under, according to police.

Isri Persaud, who witnessed the commotion, said some of the kids rushed out of the water, pleading with onlookers to call 911.

Authorities attempted to rescue two teenagers who were swimming in Jamaica Bay. Paul Martinka

Both teenagers died. Paul Martinka

The incident occurred near Joseph P. Addabbo Memorial Bridge. Paul Martinka

Persaud said he saw the kids waving their arms frantically in the water before they were pulled out.

The FDNY had nine swimmers searching for the teens, according to fire officials.

Authorities could not save one of the kids and the other was rushed to the Jamaica Hospital, where they later died, according to police. The place where the youngsters were swimming was not a guarded bathing beach.

“I wanna cry when I see that,” Persaud said.

FDNY officers attempted but could not save one of the drowned teens. Paul Martinka

The FDNY had nine swimmers searching for the teens. Paul Martinka

“This happens all the time… they walked in the water about 1-2 ft deep, then the channel suddenly drops 6-10 ft deep and some of these kids could not swim,” a police source said.

A sign is posted at the channel warning of sudden drop-offs.