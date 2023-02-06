Two teens, 15 and 17, shot near NYC high school

A 15-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl were shot near a Brooklyn public school Monday afternoon, police and sources said.

The two teens were shot near Bushwick Avenue and Maujer Street about a block from their school campus, which includes East Williamsburg Scholars Academy and the Progressive High School for Professional Careers, police said.

One victim was shot in the stomach.



The shooting happened near Bushwick Avenue and Maujer Street.

The teens were taken to a hospital to treat their conditions.



The younger student was grazed in the head, and the older one was shot in the stomach, police sources said.

They are both hospitalized in stable condition.

The motive was not immediately known.