Two subway conductors assaulted minutes apart in the Bronx

Two subway conductors were assaulted minutes apart in the Bronx on Thursday afternoon – and police are investigating if the attacks are connected, sources said.

The first MTA worker was targeted just after 3 p.m. at the Prospect Avenue station as he was peeking out a subway window to make sure the train’s doors were clear of commuters, police sources said.

A male suspect threw a punch at the conductor, who was struck in the wrist after he raised his arm in defense, according to the sources.

The conductor also slammed his head as he tried to avoid the attack. He was taken to Lincoln Hospital for treatment.

Minutes later at Jackson Avenue station, the next stop on the 2/5 line, another conductor was punched in the head and spat on by a male assailant.

Both victims described their attacker as being in his 40s.