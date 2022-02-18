The Hamden Journal

Two stabbed near South Shore High School in NYC

A man and teen were stabbed Friday afternoon across the street from a Brooklyn high school, police said.

The two victims, a 17-year-old boy and a man in his 20s, were injured during a fight with an unknown number of others men just after 3:15 p.m. at the corner of Glenwood Road and Ralph Avenue in Canarsie near South Shore High School, cops said.

The man was stabbed in the chest and buttocks and the teen was stabbed in the head, police said.

Both were taken to Brookdale Hospital and were expected to survive.

