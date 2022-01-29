Two shot, one person stabbed in string of NYC homicides

Two people were fatally shot and a third knifed to death in three separate homicides in Brooklyn, police said Saturday.

The bloodshed began Friday evening in Crown Heights, where police found a man lying outside an 11th-floor elevator at the Ebbets Field Apartments at 5:34 p.m.

The unidentified victim, 44, suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm and head, NYPD said. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at Kings County Hospital.

Then at 2:22 a.m. Saturday in East Williamsburg, cops responded to reports of a man shot in the head outside a residence at 209 Jackson Street.

The unidentified man, 42, was unresponsive upon cops’ arrival and later pronounced dead at Woodhull Hospital.

Less than two hours later at 3:49 a.m., police received a call about an assault in progress outside Catrinas Mexican Grill in Bay Ridge. Officers found two men, both 22-years-old, at the scene, one fatally stabbed in the chest and the other slashed in his head.

Police investigate the fatal shooting on Jackson Street in Brooklyn on Jan. 29, 2022. Seth Gottfried

A 22-year-old man was fatally stabbed at Catrinas Mexican Grill in Bay Ridge on Jan. 29, 2022. Seth Gottfried

Police investigate the scene at Catrinas Mexican Grill. Seth Gottfried

A police investigation found the pair had been part of a “large” dispute at the location.

No arrests were made in any of the three incidents, but investigations are ongoing, NYPD said.