Two shot, one person stabbed in string of NYC homicides

Two people were fatally shot and a third knifed to death in three separate homicides in Brooklyn, police said Saturday.
The bloodshed began Friday evening in Crown Heights, where police found a man lying outside an 11th-floor elevator at the Ebbets Field Apartments at 5:34 p.m.
The unidentified victim, 44, suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm and head, NYPD said. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at Kings County Hospital.
Then at 2:22 a.m. Saturday in East Williamsburg, cops responded to reports of a man shot in the head outside a residence at 209 Jackson Street.
The unidentified man, 42, was unresponsive upon cops’ arrival and later pronounced dead at Woodhull Hospital.
Less than two hours later at 3:49 a.m., police received a call about an assault in progress outside Catrinas Mexican Grill in Bay Ridge. Officers found two men, both 22-years-old, at the scene, one fatally stabbed in the chest and the other slashed in his head.
A police investigation found the pair had been part of a “large” dispute at the location.
No arrests were made in any of the three incidents, but investigations are ongoing, NYPD said.