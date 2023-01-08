Two shot in NYC as suspects hit pedestrian while fleeing: cops

A man and a woman were wounded in a burst of gunfire on a Queens street Sunday morning and the suspects ran over a pedestrian while fleeing, cops said.

The bullets flew at 129th Street and Liberty Avenue in South Ozone Park around 4 a.m., leaving a 28-year-old man shot once in the back and a woman struck in the right leg, ankle and left leg, cops said.

The suspects, who were in a white BMW, fled and struck a man who was walking nearby at Liberty Avenue and the Van Wyck Expressway.

The pedestrian was taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition, cops said.

The man and woman, whose age wasn’t available, were taken to the same hospital in stable condition.

The pedestrian is in critical condition while the two shot victims are listed in stable condition. Seth Gottfried

One of the suspects was described as about 5-foot-7 with a beard and wearing a dark jacket with a fur hoodie. The second suspect was wearing a white coat with a fur hoodie, cops said.