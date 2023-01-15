Two planes at JFK Airport nearly collide on Friday the 13th

Two planes were involved in a near-miss collision at JFK Airport Friday — when one crossed onto the runway as the other was about to take off, officials said.

The frightening, Friday the 13th close call is now under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Around 8:45 p.m., crew noticed an American Airlines jetliner crossing onto the runway from an adjacent taxiway just as a Delta Air Lines plane was about to take off.

Delta pilots slammed on the brake just in time to avoid tragedy — the plane carrying over 150 people stopped just 1,000 feet away from the American Airlines aircraft, CNN reported.

Takeoff was aborted after air traffic controllers “noticed another aircraft crossing the runway in front of the departing jetliner,” the FAA said.

The pilot of Delta was able to hit the brakes before slamming into the taking-off American Airlines aircraft. Getty Images

No one was hurt, but it did cause Delta passengers, who were en route to the Dominican Republic, to miss out on one night of their trip, a Delta spokesperson told The Post Saturday.

The Delta plane, flight 1943, returned to its gate and ordered its 145 passengers and six crew members off. The flight was rescheduled for Saturday morning and customers were given hotel rooms for the night.

“The safety of our customers and crew is always Delta’s number one priority,” the airline said in a statement.

No one was injured in the near-fatal accident. Getty Images

American Airlines did not respond for comment.

FlightAware data shows that the plane involved — Flight 106 — was bound for London Heathrow airport. The aircraft left Friday and arrived in the UK on time Saturday morning.