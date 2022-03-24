Two pigs escape from NYC warehouse fire, FDNY says

An unlikely duo – two pigs – escaped unscathed from a Brooklyn warehouse fire early Thursday, the FDNY said. 

The blaze broke out around 1:20 am. in the rear of a one-story warehouse on Van Dyke Street near Van Brunt Street in Red Hook, officials said. 

At some point, the two dark-colored pigs were removed from the building, according to the FDNY.

The pigs wander around on the rainy street as firefighters and cops kept an eye on them.
On Thursday March 24th 2022 at approx. 1:30AM a fire broke out inside a 1 story commercial building at 98 Van Dyke St. No injuries reported. Two pigs were removed from the business next door. Police said the owner was aware and was enroute to pick the pigs up. Seth Gottfried
At one point a firefighters tried to swoop up a pig, but it grunted before escaping his clutches.
Video from the scene shows one of the firefighters trying to swoop up a pig, but it grunted before escaping his clutches and going under the fire truck. 

Both animals can be seen wandering around on the rainy street as firefighters and cops kept an eye on them. At one point, both of them grazed in a grassy area surrounding a tree. 

The FDNY had no further information on why the pigs were there or what happened to them.

Two pigs escaped unscathed from a Brooklyn warehouse fire.
The blaze broke out in the rear of a one-story warehouse on Van Dyke Street.
The FDNY had no information as to why the pigs were there in the first place.
Three firefighters were hurt in the fire, and taken to NYU Langone Health—Cobble Hill as well as Weill Cornell Medical Center. 

A total of 138 firefighters responded to the scene. 

The cause of the blaze is under investigation. 

