Two people slashed on NYC subway

Two people were slashed in Manhattan subway stations in separate incidents on Saturday, police said — marking another violent night on the city’s public transit.

In the first attack, a man was stabbed in the leg during an attempted robbery in the mezzanine of the 168th Street station in Washington Heights around 8:30 p.m., cops said.

Police said the victim was approached by two Hispanic men, both wearing black hoodies and masks, who tried to rob him.

The victim was stabbed in the leg as he tried to flee. He was transported by EMS to an area hospital where he was treated for a puncture wound, police said.

Less than a half hour later, another man was slashed at 116th Street Columbia University station in Morningside Heights, police said.

The victim was wounded on the forearm with some type of cutting instrument after allegedly getting into a verbal dispute with a man and a woman. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

It’s not clear whether the victim was a student or not.

The suspects fled, possibly on the 1 train, cops said. The male attacker was described as a Hispanic male in his 30s wearing a black and red jacket. The female was wearing an army jacket. Her race wasn’t known.

No arrests have been made in connection to either incident. It’s not clear at this time whether the two attacks are related, cops said.

According to NYPD data, subway slashings soared 29 percent last year (182) from 2020 (141). So far in 2020, there have been at least 27 incidents, up 35 percent from the 20 in the same period last year.