Two people killed, five injured in separate NYC crashes

Two people were killed when an SUV slammed into a parked semi tow truck on the Cross Bronx Expressway overnight, police said.

The deadly crash occurred on the westbound lanes of the expressway at Rosedale Avenue at about 11:50 p.m. Friday, the NYPD said.

A 47-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman, 33, believed to be the driver, was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where she later died, cops said.

Two other passengers in the SUV were hospitalized. A 15-year-old girl was brought to Jacobi Hospital and a 32-year-old woman was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, both in stable condition, the NYPD said Saturday.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, police said.

A few hours later, at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, authorities said.

Three men were hurt after their silver Infiniti struck a steel traffic pole at the intersection of 101st Avenue and 115th Street in Richmond Hill.

Charges are pending against the trio after a gun was recovered at the crash scene.

EMS took two 24-year-old men to Jamaica Hospital, where one was listed in critical condition and the other stable, police said. The third man, 23, was taken to Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition, cops said. One of the 24-year-olds was behind the wheel, police said.

Charges are pending against the trio after a gun was recovered at the crash scene, an NYPD spokeswoman said Saturday. The investigation is continuing.