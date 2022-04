Two people died when they were hit by a subway train in Manhattan on Friday morning, police said.

A man and woman were struck by a southbound 1-train as it pulled into the station at Broadway and West 145th Street in Hamilton Heights at about 10:30 a.m., the NYPD said.

Both people were pronounced dead at the scene, according to cops.

It wasn’t immediately clear how they ended up on getting hit.