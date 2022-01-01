Two people hurt in early New Year’s Day shootings across NYC

Two people were hurt in separate shootings in the city overnight, police said.

An 18-year-old man walked into Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx around 2:26 a.m. Saturday saying he had heard a gunshot, felt pain and realized he was shot in the foot, according to cops, who believe the victim might have shot himself. The incident happened inside 505 West 181st Street, authorities said.

In the latest incident, at around 6:50 a.m. Saturday, a man, 33, was shot in the right thigh outside the Jefferson Houses on First Avenue and East 114th Street in East Harlem, cops said. He was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

Police were still gathering details, but the injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

“We are off to a nice quiet start” in the new year, an NYPD spokesman said.