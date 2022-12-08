Two people fall down elevator shaft at Bronx Target: cops

Two people — including a 16-year-old boy — fell three floors down an elevator shaft at a Bronx Target Thursday morning, officials said.
A 911 caller reported that the teen and a 20-year-old man had plummeted down the shaft at 700 Exterior Street around 11 a.m. — sparking a massive emergency response, officials said.
The FDNY found that the teen had fallen on top of the elevator car but the older man fell down to the bottom of the shaft, Deputy Assistant Chief John Sarrocco said at a press conference.
“The first victim was removed immediately,” Sarrocco said.
“The second victim was a little more difficult of an operation. He was underneath the elevator.”
The 20-year-old was 10 to 15 feet below the elevator “in the pit,” so the FDNY set up a rope system to pull him up, the official said.
The man, who was conscious, was rescued within about an hour and taken to the hospital in critical condition, officials said.
The 16-year-old was rushed to Harlem Hospital in stable condition, according to police.
It wasn’t clear how the two fell into the shaft, police said. They are believed to have fallen three stories.
Inspectors with the city’s Department of Buildings were on their way to the site, a city spokesman said. Target didn’t immediately respond to a call seeking comment.