Two off-duty cops among three NYPD workers busted

Two off-duty cops were busted in separate city road incidents Saturday — one for fleeing after a fender-bender and the other for driving while intoxicated, police said.

A third NYPD employee, a civilian, was hit with an assault rap in yet another arrest Sunday, cops said.

Off-duty Officer Jonathan Altamirano, 33, was driving on Roosevelt Avenue in Queens around 3:50 a.m. Saturday when he rear-ended another vehicle and left the scene, police said.

The 70-year-old man who was in the 2021 Toyota sedan that Altamirano struck suffered neck and back pain, cops said.

Altamirano was busted around 7 p.m. and charged with leaving the scene of an accident that caused injury, according to police.

Off-duty Officer Nerys Ramirez, 40, was then pulled over at Harlem River Drive and Dyckman Street in Inwood, Manhattan, around 5 a.m., cops said.

She showed signs of intoxication but wouldn’t take a breath test to measure her blood-alcohol level, authorities said.

Ramirez was charged with driving while Intoxicated, driving while ability impaired by alcohol and refusal to submit to a breathalyzer, cops said.

On Sunday, civilian NYPD employee Lasheakwa Tanksley, a police communications technician, also was arrested in the 70th Precinct in Brooklyn and charged with assault after a dispute with her sister, cops said.

Tanksley, 30, was busted at 3:42 a.m., police said.

Cops didn’t have any details about the dispute or the assault.

None of the three NYPD employees could be reached by phone.