Two NYU Langone cancer doctors sanctioned by NY

Two NYU Langone cancer doctors have been sanctioned by the state for “inappropriately” prescribing controlled substances, according to state Department of Health documents.

Dr. Tibor Moskovits and Dr. Bruce Raphael allegedly prescribed the medications and failed to maintain proper records for the patients, state records show.

In the case of Moskovits, the allegations involved three patients between 2015 and 2017, and for Raphael, the charges concerned one patient between 2014 and 2018, documents show.

Raphael, 72, is the site director for NYU Langone’s Perlmutter Cancer Center on East 38th Street. He specializes in blood disorders including anemia and cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma, according to an online bio.

Moskovits, 62, is also a specialist in blood cancers including leukemia.

Both doctors had their medical licenses permanently limited to prohibit them from prescribing controlled substances to themselves and their friends, family, co-workers, or anyone else with whom they do not have physician-patient relationship, state records show.

They were also each given a penalty of a censure and reprimand by the state Board for Professional Medical Conduct, which also required them to take continuing education. Moskovits was additionally fined $750.

Raphael declined to comment as did a rep for NYU Langone. Moskovits did not return a request for comment.