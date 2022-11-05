Two NYPD officers assaulted in Manhattan subway station

Two NYPD officers were assaulted after they confronted a man standing too close to a subway platform, police said.

The officers were patrolling the Park Place station on the 2-3 line in Lower Manhattan at 4 p.m. when they asked the straphanger to move back from the platform edge.

He became combative and started kicking the officers, who placed him under arrest.

One officer suffered a sprained wrist and pain to his shin and the other had wrist pain. They were both taken to Lenox Hill Hospital in stable condition, the NYPD said.

Further information on the assailant was not immediately available.