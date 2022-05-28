Two NYPD injured, driver shot during Brooklyn car stop

Two NYPD cops were hurt when a 21-year-old man sped off from a traffic stop in Brooklyn, dragging one of the officers, police said.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, cops said during a Saturday morning briefing at the scene.

The wild episode unfolded at 3:55 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Broadway and Lorimer Street in Williamsburg, according to NYPD Deputy Chief John Chell, commanding officer of Brooklyn North detectives.

Four uniformed officers in an unmarked car assigned to the 90th Precinct Public Safety Unit responded to calls of shots fired by a nightclub near the intersection.

The officers later tracked down the vehicles believed to have been involved in the incident, and began talking to one of the drivers, who drove off in his white Honda CRV after about a minute.

The fleeing driver hit one of the officers, said police, who said one of the cops involved fired their weapon at the car three times.

Police gave pursuit which ended with two officers firing their guns at Meeker Avenue and Vandervoort Avenue, police said. Two people were taken into custody.

Approximately 20 minutes later, a 21 year old man — believed to be the driver of the white Honda — walked into Wyckoff Hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest, Chell said. The man is listed in stable condition and charges are pending, cops said.

One officer, who was standing “one to two feet” in front of the white car was struck in the leg and knee. Another cop suffered a hand injury, police said.

Chell said investigators were still piecing together the episode.