Two NYPD cops punished for walking away from NYC shooting

Two NYPD cops have been punished for walking away from a shooting and turning off their body cameras during a call in Brooklyn, The Post has learned.

The officers, Waqar Zafar and Sergio Garcia-Castillo, are now on modified duty for their allegedly shoddy response to a call for help in NYCHA’s Bushwick Houses around 9 p.m. Sunday, according to police sources.

When they got to the apartment, a man told them no one had called the cops and that his pal was just “bugging out,” a source said.

The cops, who were assigned to Police Service Area 3, were repeatedly denied access to the apartment during the four-minute interaction, all of which was captured on body camera.

They wound up leaving — even despite hearing screams for help and gunshots coming from inside the home, sources said.

Instead, the cops walked away, did not call for backup and turned off their body-worn cameras as they talked about what to do, sources said.

Moments later, cops from the 90th Precinct responded to reports of shots fired in the complex, sources said.

Investigators later determined a man had fired four times inside the apartment, injuring no one but causing damage to a wall and bathroom, sources said.

Cops from the 90th Precinct had to respond to reports of shots fired at Bushwick Houses after Waqar Zafar and Sergio Garcia-Castillo allegedly left the apartment complex. Paul Martinka

The officers were placed on modified duty Tuesday for failing to properly investigate and failing to take police action at the shooting.

A police spokesman confirmed the two had been pulled from patrol.

Zafar joined the force in 2015 and Garcia-Castillo in 2019.

Another man, Marlon Daley, 22, was later arrested at the apartment and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and drug possession, cops said.