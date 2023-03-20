Two NYPD cop cars set on fire in Flatiron District

Two empty NYPD cop cars were set on fire in Manhattan Monday evening by an arsonist who remained on the loose, authorities said.

An unidentified man approached parked police vehicles in the Flatiron District before setting them ablaze near 29th Street and 6th Avenue around 8:40 p.m., the NYPD said.

One of the car’s was a marked vehicle and the other was unmarked.

Firefighters responded and extinguished the flames. No injuries were reported.

The fires came as New York City braces for possible protests tied to a potential criminal indictment against former President Donald Trump by the Manhattan District Attorney Office.

The ex-president had urged his supporters to take to the streets in protest of his possible arrest. There’s no indication so far that Monday’s cop car fires are connected to any protests surrounding the potential Trump indictment.





Some trash was also set on fire in front of 800 6th Avenue, police said. Authorities believe from their preliminary probe the fires were set by the same person.

No arrest has been made, cops said.