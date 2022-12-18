Two MTA workers assaulted at Times Square subway station

Two MTA workers — a man and a woman — were assaulted by a maniac at a Times Square subway station on Sunday morning, cops said.

A ticket booth clerk was walking in the A/C/E station at West 43rd Street and Eighth Avenue when she was punched in the face around 2 a.m., cops said.

The 33-year-old’s coworker, a 47-year-old revenue clerk, then intervened to help her and tackled the man. They both held the attacker down until police arrived, cops said.

The 35-year-old suspect was taken into custody with charges pending. He wasn’t immediately identified.

The woman who was hit in the face received medical attention on the scene and her coworker was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital for treatment to a bruised leg, police said.