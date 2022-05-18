Two MTA conductors assaulted, one robbed in NYC: cops

Two MTA conductors were assaulted – one of them robbed – in separate incidents on the rails this month, cops said Wednesday.

Four suspects – who appear to be teen boys – approached a 40-year-old male MTA conductor as he pulled a northbound N train into the Queens Plaza station around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said.

The operator opened his train car window and began making announcements when one of the baby-faced suspects pushed him, knocking him down, cops said.

Then a second person grabbed the conductor’s train keys, authorities said.

Video shows all four suspects wearing backpacks as they fled through an emergency door.

One of the teens has curly hair and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and a black backpack. One suspect has curly hair and eyeglasses.

The conductor was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital – Queens, where he was treated and released for a left arm injury.

One of the young suspects has brown eyes and short dark hair, and was last seen wearing a blue jogging jacket, blue sweatpants and a blue backpack and white sneakers.

Another suspect was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt, dark colored pants, black sneakers, backpack and a black balaclava.

One suspect was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt and a black balaclava. One of the teen suspects was last seen wearing a blue jogging jacket, blue sweatpants and a blue backpack.

Police are also looking for a male with curly hair, last seen wearing eyeglasses, a black jacket, light colored pants, a black surgical mask and black sneakers.

The fourth suspect also has curly hair and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, light colored pants, a black backpack and white sneakers.

More than a week earlier, an attacker approached a 43-year-old male conductor on the D train platform of the 205th Street – Norwood subway station in the Bronx around 2:10 a.m. May 8, cops said.

He then shoved the transit worker to the ground – unprovoked, and without saying a word, authorities said.

The victim was taken to Montefiore Hospital in stable condition, with substantial pain to his back.

Police released a video of the suspect fleeing the station through the turnstile.