Two more men wanted in $500K NYC jewelry heist that injured 79-year-old woman

The NYPD released photos Sunday unmasking two more men allegedly involved in a half-million-dollar Queens jewelry store heist last week in which brazen crooks pistol-whipped an elderly woman.

The new suspects — one pictured in a Los Angeles Lakers sweatshirt and the other clad entirely in black — are believed to be accomplices of the two robbers who rushed into Diamond Collect in downtown Flushing and made off with $500,000 in jewelry, police said.

Disturbing video shows the moment the heartless thieves pushed their way into the shop, past the 79-year-old woman desperately trying to keep them out.

“They pointed a gun at her head and said, ‘Open the safe! Open the safe!’ But my mom didn’t know. She was totally terrified,” shop owner Eva Chen, 43, told The Post of the broad-daylight horror.

Chen said her mother, Yuchi Lin, 79, had just flown in from Taiwan for a visit hours earlier when the daughter went to get lunch and left her in charge of the store at around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 22.

Someone in an Amazon delivery jacket dropped off a package outside the door while Chen was gone, she told The Post.

The two suspects are believed to be accomplices of the thieves. DCPI

The Queens jewelry store heist occurred last week.

Eva Chen's mother was assaulted during the robbery. James Messerschmidt for NY Post



The man then hid on a nearby flight of stairs with an accomplice, waiting for the unsuspecting senior to come out to retrieve it, according to Chen — who described her family as being “close friends” with Mayor Eric Adams.

“My mom didn’t know” the reputed deliveryman was still around, Chen said.

“She waited 3 to 4 minutes — she thought the guy left already. So she opened the door to pick up the parcel, but the guy ran into her right away and then screamed to another guy hiding downstairs to come up.”

The robbers took of with $500,000 in jewelry. James Messerschmidt for NY Post

The thieves beat the elderly woman with a handgun. James Messerschmidt for NY Post



Thieves demanded the 79-year-old woman opened the jewelry safe. James Messerschmidt for NY Post



Once inside the thieves demanded the older woman open the safe, but she could not.

Authorities say the jewel thieves “punched, kicked and struck a 79-year-old female employee in the head with a handgun” during the violent robbery.

A police spokeswoman said she was unable to provide any specifics about how the two new suspects are thought to have been involved.