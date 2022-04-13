Two men stabbed during fight on NYC subway platform, cops say

Two men were stabbed during a fight on a Harlem train platform early Wednesday, cops said. 

The male suspect knifed the victims, aged 19 and 20, on the southbound No. 2 train platform at the 135th Street station around 1 a.m., according to police. 

Both were walked into Harlem Hospital for treatment, and are listed in stable condition. 

The male attacker fled the station, but was arrested nearby, cops said. 

A knife was recovered, police said. 

Charges are pending. 

The cause of the fight leading up to the stabbing was not immediately clear.

The incident came hours after the horrific Brooklyn subway rampage that injured 29 people — 10 of whom were shot.

Mayor Eric Adams vowed to double the number of NYPD officers on the subway system in the wake of the bloodshed.

