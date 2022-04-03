Two men stabbed during early morning dispute in Queens

Two men were stabbed during a dispute with an unknown assailant in Queens early Sunday morning, police said.
The victims — one in his 50s, the other aged 35 — were hurt after getting into a dispute with their attacker at Lefferts Blvd and Jamaica Avenue at 4:30 a.m., according to an NYPD spokesman.
Both men were stabbed just once, and taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.
Their attacked fled capture. It was not clear what the dispute was about, NYPD said.
