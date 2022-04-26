Two men injured in separate Harlem shootings

Two men were injured in separate shootings just hours apart in Harlem on Tuesday, police and sources said.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the left leg following an argument with a suspect in front of the Martin Luther King Jr. Towers on 70 Lenox Avenue around 3:30 p.m., police and sources said.

The victim walked into Harlem Hospital and was listed in stable condition, police said.

Two hours later, another man, 46, checked himself into the same hospital with a gunshot wound in his right leg, according to the NYPD.

The second victim had been shot in front of 102 West 144th Street, officials said.

No arrests were made in either shooting by late Tuesday.