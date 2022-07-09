Two men injured in overnight NYC shootings, NYPD says

Two men were hurt in separate shootings in Brooklyn overnight, police said.

At 3:50 a.m. Saturday, a 24-year-old man was shot in the right hip on the 2200 block of Strauss Street, near Lott Avenue in Brownsville, police said.

The victim told cops he “heard shots and felt pain.” EMS transported the man to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition, police said.

Earlier, at 12:20 a.m., a 54-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder during a drive-by shooting in front of 460 E. 21st St. in Flatbush, authorities said.

The victim, who was hit by gunfire from a dark sedan, was taken to Kings County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, cops said.

“We don’t know if he was the intended target,” an NYPD spokesman said.

The NYPD has not confirmed whether a 54-year-old man was targeted in a drive-by shooting. Seth Gottfried

An NYPD officer photographs evidence at the scene of a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn. Seth Gottfried

There are no arrests.