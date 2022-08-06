Two men injured in overnight NYC shootings, cops say

Two men injured in overnight NYC shootings, cops say

by

Two men were hurt in separate shootings in Manhattan and The Bronx overnight, police said.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the chest at 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Amsterdam Avenue near West 146th Street in Harlem, cops said.

The victim told police he heard gunshots and felt pain. The 26-year-old was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

Gunfire erupted earlier in the Bronx, where a man was shot once in the torso outside the Morris Houses on Washington Avenue and East 171st Street in the Morrisania section at around 2 a.m., police said.

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition, the NYPD said. There are no arrests.