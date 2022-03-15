Two men injured in latest attacks on NYC subway trains: cops

Two men were attacked on subway trains in the Big Apple on Tuesday morning — one struck with a glass bottle and the other slashed on the hand and arm, cops said.

A 25-year-old man was riding an A train at 104th Street and Liberty Avenue in Ozone Park at 7 a.m. when a man who appeared to be in his 30s walloped him over the head with the bottle, police said.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center with a cut on his head.

The attacks are the latest in a spate of crime underground. Robert Miller

Clothing was removed from the subway platform. Robert Miller

A 25-year-old man was riding an A train when a man who appeared to be in his 30s walloped him over the head with the bottle. Robert Miller

A slashing took place on uptown E subway platform. Robert Miller

The attacker, who wore dark clothing, fled.

The circumstances leading up to the attack were unclear.

Later in the morning, a 36-year-old man was slashed on the left hand and underarm after a dispute with a 29-year-old woman on a northbound E train at the World Trade Center station around 9:40 a.m., cops said.

One man was struck with a glass bottle and the other was slashed on the hand and arm. Robert Miller

Two men were attacked on subway trains. Robert Miller

The perp was arrested at the corner of Murray and Church streets. Robert Miller

The circumstances leading up to the attack were unclear. Robert Miller

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, police said.

The woman was taken into custody, with charges pending, cops said.

The attacks are the latest in a spate of crime underground.