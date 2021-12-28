Two men gunned down in NYC shootings last night

Two men were killed in separate shootings in Brooklyn and Queens Monday, including one shot dead in a potential gang-related incident, cops said.

Gilbert Gayosso, 25, of Queens, was blasted in the head when the gunfire rang out on 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights just after 8 p.m., according to police.

Gayosso was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 21-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his chest and was rushed to NYC Health and Hospital/Elmhurst where he remains in a stable condition, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting may have been gang-related.

No arrests have been made and cops said they are still investigating.

Just hours earlier, a 55-year-old man was gunned down in a separate incident outside his apartment building in Brooklyn’s Brownsville neighborhood.

Ricardo Moore was shot in the chest and head just before 4 p.m., according to cops.

He was pronounced dead at the Brookdale Hospital — just one block from where the shooting unfolded.

According to the NYPD, murders have doubled since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Daniel William McKnight

Police didn’t have any details on a potential suspect.

There have been 1,546 shootings so far this year amid a surge in Big Apple gun crime, 31 more than the same time last year, the latest NYPD data shows.

Murders, which as of Sunday stood at 479, have doubled compared to two years ago before the COVID-19 pandemic.