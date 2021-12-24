The Hamden Journal

Two men dragged and killed by NYC delivery truck, police say

Two men were killed on the Upper East Side on Friday when they were struck and dragged down the street by a delivery truck, police and witnesses said.

One of the men was riding a bicycle and the other was walking at East 61st Street and Third Avenue in Manhattan when the truck hit them around 9:20 a.m., according to police.

The truck driver remained on the scene after the two men were struck and killed at 61st Street and 3rd Avenue on Christmas Eve.
Tomas E. Gaston for NY Post
William Farrington for NY Post

A witness said the truck driver struck a fire hydrant and then hit and dragged the men.

“I was driving on Third Avenue at this same time a truck is coming done 61st,” witness Roy Decosta said. “The truck driver hit the fire hydrant, and he struck the guys on the sidewalk, but then he dragged them.

“He took them in the middle of the street, he said his brakes broke. It all happened so quick, it was really sad.”

William Farrington for NY Post
William Farrington for NY Post

The truck driver remained on the scene, and no criminality was suspected, cops said. No further details were immediately known, cops said.

