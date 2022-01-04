Two men attack Brooklyn Burger King worker over food delay

Two men attacked a Brooklyn Burger King worker last month over a purported delay in their food order, police said Monday.

The suspects first complained that their grub was taking too long to prepare before the dispute turned physical at the burger chain’s Linden Boulevard location in Brownsville at about 6:15 p.m. Dec. 4, according to cops.

One of the men jumped over the counter and wrestled with the worker before both suspects repeatedly punched the victim in the face, according to footage of the assault provided by the NYPD.

At least one of the men flashed a knife during the assault, police said.

Two other employees came to the victim’s aid before the one man hopped back over the counter, the video shows.

The duo then calmly strolled out of the fast foot restaurant and were last seen on Powell Street.

Police said the victim was treated on scene by EMS.

The suspects were still being sought early Tuesday morning, cops said.