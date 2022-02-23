Two Manhattan prosecutors leading Trump Organization probe resign

Two prosecutors heading the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office’s probe into the Trump Organization called it quits Wednesday.

The resignations of Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne were first reported by the New York Times.

A source confirmed that the prosecutors jointly stepped down. The source stressed that the coordinated nature of the departures was a sign of intense frustration with the direction of the case.

Carey Dunne was one of the two prosecutors who decided to step down in a joint decision. Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Equality Now

Mark Pomerantz and Dunne were reportedly frustrated by the case. Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images

According to the Times, the move came after District Attorney Alvin Bragg suggested to the attorneys that he might not want to move forward with the case against former President Donald Trump.

The investigation was launched under ex-DA Cyrus Vance, who charged the Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, with tax fraud last June.