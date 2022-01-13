Two Manhattan drivers carjacked less than an hour apart

Two drivers were carjacked in separate Manhattan incidents less than an hour apart on Wednesday, police said.

The first of the brazen auto thefts took place on West 55th Street and Broadway at about 4:30 p.m. when a male suspect stole a black Audi SUV, according to police.

The man threatened the driver with what cops described as an “ineffective” Taser before driving away in the victim’s luxury ride.

Part of the first carjacking was caught on camera and the footage was shared by Instagram account WhatIsNewYork.

The wild video shows the suspect ram a sedan head on as what appears to be an officer opens the driver’s side door and tries to stop him.

Witnesses said the carjackers struck at least two other cars in his wild escape.

Police said the man ditched the Audi near Columbus Circle and fled underground into the subway.

One of the drivers whose car was hit by the suspect recalled the harrowing scene in an interview with The Post.

The man, who was inside his Toyota Camry, said he was on the phone with his wife when he saw police approach the Audi and order the suspect to put his hands up.

The wrecked car was ditched near Columbus Circle.

But the suspect instead hit the gas, the victim said.

“He started hitting my car, going the wrong way into me,” the victim recalled. ““It’s scary … my car got hit.”

About 45 minutes later, another male suspect armed with a box cutter stole a black Infiniti with TLC plates on West 36th Street near Seventh Avenue, cops said.

No injuries were immediately reported in either incident.

Both carjacking suspects remained on the loose as of late Wednesday.