Two killed in overnight NYC shootings

Two men were killed in separate shootings across New York City overnight, police said.

A man was fatally shot in the neck and torso at about 4:50 a.m. in front of 1491 Broadway, near Jefferson Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn, cops said. The victim, 44, was pronounced dead at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center. There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

Hours earlier, just before 10 p.m. Friday, cops responding to a 911 call found a 30-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the back and neck inside of an apartment in the Lillian Wald Houses in the East Village, police said.

Davon Venable was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai-Beth Israel Medical Center.

There have been no arrests in either killing, police said.